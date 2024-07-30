Houston Hobby Airport runway reopens following emergency repair

Flights have resumed after being temporarily paused at William P. Hobby Airport due to maintenance on a runway, the airport stated.

According to officials, Runway 13R and 31L were closed for an emergency repair, causing a ground stop on all arriving and departing flights.

"We appreciate your patience as our maintenance team works to fix the runway as soon as possible," Hobby said.

Officials said asphalt was poured, and as it cured, the airport will inspect the runway to reopen it safely.

Photo of maintenance crews working on repairing damage.

Photo of repaired area on runway at Houston Hobby Airport (Houston Airports/Twitter)

If you are planning to travel from Hobby, you are asked to contact your airline for the status of your flight.

You can also check flight status here.