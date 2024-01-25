Expand / Collapse search
Houston Hobby Airport plane accident: Private plane skids off runway

By
Published 
Hobby
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The landing gear collapsed on a small private plane at Hobby Airport, causing it to slide off the runway.

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Houston Airport System says the pilot of the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air executed an emergency landing just outside Runway 422.

No injuries have been reported, and the pilot was the only person on board.

Hobby Airport is operating normally with no disruptions.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate why the landing gear malfunctioned. 


 