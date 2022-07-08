No threat found after authorities check bag for possible explosives at Hobby Airport
article
HOUSTON - Operations have returned to normal at Hobby Airport after authorities investigating a bag for possible explosives found no threat, officials say.
According to airport officials, police were investigating the bag in the proximity of the main entrance to the terminal.
The security checkpoint was operating with limited lanes during the investigation.
Around 9:16 a.m., airport officials said law enforcement cleared the bag and operations were back to normal.