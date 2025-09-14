Harris County: Man shot near Aldine soccer complex during games, sheriff says

The Brief A man was reportedly found with a gunshot wound on Hill Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's believed the victim was hit by a stray bullet while others nearby were shooting at a metal target. Three were reportedly detained at the scene.



A man is said to be in a hospital as deputies investigate what led to him being shot in Houston's Aldine area.

Houston: Shots fired near Aldine soccer complex

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Road, near the Hardy Toll Road. Families were said to be nearby for soccer games that were being played at the time.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a hospital and is said to be in fair condition.

At about 11:45 a.m., Dept. Shriver said he was approached by someone who was playing on a soccer field close to a wooded area. The person said they heard bullets.

Once he heard the shots himself, the deputy said he cleared everyone from the fields. Shortly after, a second person approached the deputy saying he may have been shot.

It's believed there were people who were "target shooting" near the fields. Dept. Shriver said the shots came from someone who was firing at a metal target, so the victim may have been shot by a stray bullet.

Three people were reportedly detained.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if anyone will be charged for the shooting.

No one involved has been identified.