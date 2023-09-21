A Harris County Sheriff's Office proclamation and a mini sheriff's badge were presented to H-E-B driver Mark Sellers in recognition of his kindness on World Gratitude Day.

Major HCO Earl Dean, Mark Sellers and Major HCSO Jesse Razo (Courtesy of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations)

A broken-down car left James, Starla, and their eight-week-old baby, Hailey, stranded in the Texas heat along the highway.

Among the hustle and bustle of cars and 18-wheelers zooming past at high speeds, Mark Sellers, an H-E-B Driver from the Houston Retail Support Center, spotted Starla holding a baby.

James and Starla Mizell, Haley Mizell (8mos.) (Courtesy of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations)

Sellers exited the highway and circled back to offer support and assistance. In his truck cabin, equipped with air conditioning, he invited Starla and her baby girl, Hailey.

His heroic act reminds us that heroes don't always wear capes; sometimes, they are ordinary people in extraordinary moments.