Houston: Heat-distressed dog rescued from second-floor apartment balcony

A dog that was spotted to be in heat distress was rescued by authorities, along with the Houston SPCA.

According to a release, around 7 p.m. Monday night, authorities responded to rescue an unresponsive dog on a second-story apartment balcony near the 900 block of Cypress Station in northeast Houston.

Officials on the scene stated, the dog was lateral and not moving even as rescue teams reached the balcony.

"We noticed the dog took in a breath, so we moved quickly to get him off the balcony," said Sergeant Joseph Soto with Harris County Constable Precinct 1. "Reporting cruelty made all the difference in getting him the help he desperately needed."

The dog was removed from the property with an exigent warrant and is now under veterinary care at the Houston SPCA.

Officials said the dog's owner was out of town at the time of the rescue.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas and is punishable up to a $10,000 fine and two years in prison.

To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or file a report at houstonspca.org.