The heat isn't letting up on the Houston area any time soon it seems, so cooling centers are continuing to open to help provide relief.

On Sunday, the city says they will open two multiservice centers and a community center so people without air conditioning can get refuge from the heat.

From 3 to 7 p.m., the following locations will be open:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

The YMCA of Greater Houston will also open its locations as cooling centers on Sunday.

According to The National Weather Service, Sunday's heat index values could reach as high as 111.

If you're without a ride to a City of Houston cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride. Transportation is to and from the city cooling centers only.

In order to avoid heat-related illnesses, the Houston Health Department urges people to follow the safety precautions below:

Drink more water. Drink lots of liquids even before getting thirsty, but avoid beverages with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because these can result in the loss of body fluid.

Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures are not as high . Outdoor workers should drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement beverages and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned facility. People unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment need to start slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.

Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens , or pets unattended in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of the car and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness. Apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.

Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities during the heat of the day if the house is not air-conditioned: a relative’s home, multi-service centers, malls, movie theaters, libraries, etc.

Take frequent cool baths or showers if your home is not air-conditioned.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse. People experiencing these symptoms should lower their body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower or bath, and resting.

A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness, and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke.

If these symptoms occur, call 911 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives. People may seek air conditioning in city multi-service centers, libraries, and recreation centers during regular business hours on weekdays and Saturdays.

To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 311.