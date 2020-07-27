Houston Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing sites for the week of July 27

article

The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of July 27, 2020.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department will operate drive-thru testing sites at:

- St. John Northwest Church, 6696 Antoine St.

- Jeanette Hayes Elementary, 21203 Park Timers, Katy,

- Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.,

- HCC - Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr., and

- HCC - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

TDEM sites require appointments, available by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org.

TDEM will also operate two walk-up sites that don’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave, and Bethel’s Place Empowerment Center, 12660 Sandpiper, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bethel’s Place Empowerment Center will also offer tests on Saturday.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic, and Houston Community College-Felix Fraga, 301 N. Drennan St.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.

Other UMMC drive-thru sites opening weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. are:

- UMMC Tidwell, 510 W Tidwell Rd.,

- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd,

- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., and

- Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Ibn Sina Foundation

Ibn Sina North Shepherd Community Clinic

5012 N. Shepherd Dr.

Appointment required and available by calling 832-426-3760.



Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic

11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.

Appointment required and available by calling 281-495-7462.



Houston Health Department/FEMA

The department operates two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 650 tests per day and operates Monday through Saturday.

People can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to four local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

- HOPE Clinic, 713-773-0803

- Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

- El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

- Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and

- Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480.



FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.