Houston Health Department officials say new cases of RSV, flu trending up

According to new data from the Houston Health Department, new cases of RSV and the flu are trending upward in our area after a brief decline.

The Biden administration is now offering some help as its releasing prescription flu medication from the national reserves.

According to the CDC, at least 15 million people have been infected with the flu -- which has led to more than 150,000 hospitalizations and at least 9,000 deaths.

This move comes after Walgreens and CVS announced a limit on child pain medication after an overwhelming need, left store shelves empty.

If you're having a tough time finding children's Tylenol or Motrin, you can always buy the generic version.