Second suspect charged in deadly shooting at Greenspoint taco truck

The Brief Oscar Menjevar is the second suspect charged in the shooting death of Yaddua Hernandez. Hernandez was fatally shot at his family's taco truck in early December. Both suspects are now charged with capital murder.



Two suspects are now charged with capital murder for another man's shooting death at a Greenspoint taco truck.

Greenspoint taco truck shooting: Second suspect charged

What we know:

Houston police announced that 20-year-old Oscar Menjevar has been charged with capital murder for the death of 36-year-old Yaddua Hernandez.

Police say Menjevar was already in custody when the charge was filed.

Court records confirm Menjevar is on a total bond of $1.15 million: $1 million for capital murder, and $75,000 for each of his two aggravated robbery charges.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Menejevar was in custody for the same incident before the capital murder charge.

The backstory:

On Dec. 4, shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to a shooting on West Dyna Drive near the North Freeway.

Officials at the scene said a family who owned a taco truck on Dyna was worried about their loved one since he wasn't answering their calls.

The family went to the truck and found the victim, Yaddua Hernandez, inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police determined there were two suspects involved in this incident: one who shot Hernandez, and one who took money from the truck.

Officials named 24-year-old Angel Saldivar-James as the shooting suspect, and he was arrested on Dec. 8. He was initially charged with murder and aggravated robbery, and his bond was denied under a new Texas law.

Charges upgraded

Dig deeper:

Police say Saldivar-James' murder charge was dismissed, and his charge has been upgraded to capital murder. Records confirm his bond has been denied for his new charge as well.