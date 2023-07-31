A grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run crash while pushing an empty stroller through a crosswalk in front of his family, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Braeswood Blvd.

According to police, the elderly man, believed to be the child’s grandfather, was pushing the empty stroller across the street when a white SUV hit him and kept on driving.

The Houston Police Department investigate a deadly crash on S Braeswood.

Authorities say the child and the mother were walking behind the man and were not injured in the crash.

The man was transported to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police were searching for surveillance video. There is not a detailed description of the vehicle at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division or Crime Stoppers.