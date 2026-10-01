Second arrest made following July raid at southeast Houston home

The Brief A 67-year-old man was arrested on a charge of Failure to Comply With Sex Registration Requirements. Officials claimed the man made a "mock bedroom" in his Houston home and moved to Texas City without alerting authorities. The home was subject of an investigation and a bomb squad call in July. Another man was arrested at that time.



Harris County Precinct One authorities have announced a second arrest in connection to July's raid at a southeast Houston home.

Houston bomb squad incident: Second arrest in connection to raid

What we know:

Records confirm that 67-year-old Alonza Longoria is in Harris County custody on a charge of Failure to Comply With Sex Registration Requirements. His bond has been set at $20,000.

According to Precinct One authorities, Longoria was convicted after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman back in 2000. He is reportedly supposed to register as a sex offender for life.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Officials believe Longoria had been maintaining a sort of "mock bedroom" at the Houston home that he owned while he was living in Texas City. Records say he failed to share his new address with HPD at least seven days before he changed addresses.

Detectives were told about Longoria in July when they were executing a search warrant at the home. Justin Hogue was the person who was arrested during that investigation.

Officials say Longoria's address has since been updated on the Texas Sex Offender Registry.

July incident

The backstory:

The incident unfolded on July 23 at a home on Gilpin Street near Edgbrook Drive and Frey Road.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said detectives were conducting a search warrant for child pornography. While at the home, authorities saw a "suspicious device" with a wick.

Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement exited the home and called in a bomb squad.

The Houston Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene, retrieved the device and got it out of the house. Investigators then went back into the home to continue the search warrant.

Two people in the home were detained for questioning. One of them allegedly told authorities that he made the device.

Later that afternoon, Constable Rosen announced that 36-year-old Justin Hogue was charged with three counts of child pornography.

Dig deeper:

Records confirm that Hogue remains in Harris County custody on the pornography charges. According to the Precinct 1 Constable, authorities found over 550 pictures and videos at the home.

Hogue is being held on a $300,000 bond: $100,000 for each of his three charges.

What we don't know:

There is no confirmation on if or how Hogue and Longoria knew one another before the July raid.

There are no other details on the "suspicious device" that was found in July or the person who allegedly confessed to making the device.