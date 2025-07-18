Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in west Houston parking lot, police say

The Brief Isaac Biais has been arrested and charged with the death of Emiliano Quirino. The shooting happened early Saturday, July 12, in a parking lot on South Gessner Road. Police say the shooting happened during a "disturbance" between the victim and suspect.



A 21-year-old has been arrested for another 21-year-old's shooting death in west Houston, according to police.

Houston Gessner parking lot shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Police say Isaac Biais has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of Emiliano Quirino.

The shooting was reported on Saturday, July 12, at about 1:30 a.m. at a shopping center on South Gessner Road.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found Quirino unresponsive in the parking lot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Biais was later identified as the suspect, and he was reportedly arrested on Thursday.

Police say Biais shot Quirino during a "disturbance" between the two, then drove away from the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided at this time.