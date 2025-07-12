West Houston: Man shot to death in shopping center parking lot, police say

The Brief The victim was found shot early Saturday in a parking lot on South Gessner Road. The victim is believed to be in his early 20s. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A young man is dead after he was found shot in a west Houston parking lot, police say.

Houston: South Gessner parking lot shooting

What we know:

At about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Houston officers were called to a shooting at a shopping center on South Gessner Road, near the Westpark Tollway.

A man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR on the victim, and paramedics also tried to help, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time. This victim is said to be a man in his early 20s.

There is no suspect description at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)