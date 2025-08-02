Hit-and-run kills man in north Harris County, officials say

The Brief Authorities were called to Gears Road late Friday night. It's believed the victim was struck by a 2011-2013 Nissan Rogue. The victim will not be named until loved ones have been contacted.



A man has died, and a driver is wanted after a hit-and-run crash in north Harris County late Friday night.

Harris County: Gears Road hit-and-run

What we know:

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, authorities were allied to the 1700 block of Gears Road, near Adel Road.

One man was found at the scene in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Based on the car parts that were found at the scene, it's believed the suspect was driving a 2011-2013 Nissan Rogue.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

The victim will not be named until authorities speak to his loved ones. Officials at the scene said he was a 37-year-old Black man.