With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water.

As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.

Deer Park

The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water.

In their statement, they said, "The City of Deer Park’s water supply has diminished due to excess water usage throughout the night and is creating a strain on the water treatment system. Please turn off any dripping faucets to allow our staff time to replenish the water supply.

On Friday at 12 p.m., the city announced water production and pressures were at normal and not expected to fall. If residents were previously experiencing a drop in water pressure or did not have water, the city said it was likely because of frozen pipes.

If you would like the City of Deer Park to help with turning off the water supply in your home, contact the Deer Park Police Department's non-emergency call line: (281) 479-1511.

To read the full notice and keep up with updates from Deer Park, visit their website.

Pasadena

The City of Pasadena also issued a notice for residents to conserve water and stop dripping their faucets. "The City of Pasadena is requesting all residents to refrain from dripping their faucets at this time due to the strain that it is putting on our water supply system."

Residents are reminded to check for any water leaks such as back-flow preventers, irrigation systems, and swimming pool equipment. If you locate a water break or leak on your property, please try to turn off the water at the meter or secondary shut-off value next to your home.