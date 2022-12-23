As much of Southeast Texas battles freezing temperatures, CenterPoint Energy has asked customers to conserve.

CenterPoint Energy released a statement saying their company has received record natural gas usage in its system and asked customers to conserve energy.

"Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time," said CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas Tal Centers, "We encourage customers to be especially mindful of their pool heater usage. One pool heater uses as much natural gas as four residential homes. Customers can keep their pumps on without the heater to prevent their pool water from freezing."

In order to continue saving energy, the company shared a few tips that customers can try:

Check your furnace filter. Change or clean the filter to ensure good airflow, which is essential for the efficiency of your furnace.

Keep curtains and blinds open during the day to allow the sun’s natural heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down. Also, set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise to circulate warm air.

Make your home more airtight to keep warm air in and cold air out. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows, and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use so you don’t lose heat.

Be mindful of your pool heater usage. You can keep your pumps on without the heater to prevent your pool water from freezing.

If you smell a "rotten egg" odor in your home, there is possibly a natural gas leak. The company says you should leave immediately on foot and go to a safe location. Call 911 and CenterPoint at 713-659-2111 or 800-752-8036.

They also add that you should not use electric switches or outlets, home or cell phones, drive or start a car inside or close to the location, or do anything else that could cause a spark.