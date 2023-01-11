A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. ET, but said all flights that were currently in the sky were safe to land.

Around 6:15 a.m. CT, the official Twitter account of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston wrote, "Arriving and departing passengers should expect delays as the FAA continues to work on resolving systemwide issues. Please verify the status of your flight before coming to IAH."

In an update at 7:15 a.m. CT, the FAA said it was making progress in restoring the Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage.

"A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The FAA did say that departures were being allowed to resume only at Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 7:15 a.m. CT due to air traffic congestion in those areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.