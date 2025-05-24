Houston-bound plane diverts to Seattle after passenger tries opening exit door mid-flight, airport confirms

The Brief A Seattle Airport official says a flight traveling from Tokyo was diverted on Saturday. A passenger who tried to open a plane door was restrained on the flight. The passenger was taken to a Seattle hospital.



A passenger was taken from a Houston-bound flight after allegedly trying to open a plane door mid-flight.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened on flight NH0114, which was set to fly to Houston from Tokyo early Saturday morning.

According to an official with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the flight was diverted to Seattle and police had to board the plane.

Officers were called about a passenger who allegedly tried to open the exit doors during the flight. The passenger was reportedly restrained by other passengers and the flight crew.

The Seattle Airport official says the passenger was determined to have been suffering from a medical crisis. The passenger was then taken to a Seattle hospital.

According to Flight Aware, the flight eventually made it into Houston on Saturday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The passenger has not been identified and there is no information available on the person's condition.

It's not clear if the person has been charged in this case.

