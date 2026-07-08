Flights to Bush Airport delayed after weather-related ground stop

Flights to Houston's Bush Airport are back on track after a ground stop on Wednesday due to weather.

Bush Airport ground stop

What they're saying:

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop, halting flights that were set to come to Bush Airport (IAH).

The stop was supposed to last until 5:15 p.m., but it ended slightly earlier.

Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).

Click here to check flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).

Houston weather: Wednesday storms

Big picture view:

Scattered storms have been moving across Greater Houston through the afternoon, bringing brief downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.