Houston firefighter's family takes second trip to Kerrville to volunteer, drop-off donation

The Brief Jeff Pavlock, owner of Peach Creek Country Market, raised thousands of dollars and collected donations for the people impacted by floods in central Texas. Pavlock's family and friends not only raised money but spent time volunteering and helping those impacted. The Pavlock family goes to Hill County with family and police escorts from multiple sheriff's offices and El Campo police.



One family who is going the extra mile to help those in Kerrville for a second time.

On Sunday, FOX 26 news reporter Leslie DelasBour spoke with Houston firefighter Jeff Pavlock, about why it was so important for him to help those in need.

Pavlock family's collecting donations

Jeff Pavlock and his family have gone the extra mile to raise over $31,000 for the people in the Texas Hill Country impacted by the floods. Not only did they donate anything possible that the victims could need, they also gave their time to comfort those who lost everything.

The Pavlock family says not only their family, but community members and friends came together to drop off items. They add the money that was sent in was used to buy items needed.

What they're saying:

"We’ve all done nothing but prayed for this entire area since this happened and God just placed it on our heart, and we have nothing left to do but give and if we can be a blessing, that is what we are going to do," said Amanda Pavlock, Jeff Pavlock’s wife.

"As far as the donation process, we’ve taken payment over the phone at our farmers market we’ve accepted payment through our Venmo's, CashApp, Zelle and cash donations at the farmers market," said Kinsley Bailey-Pavlock.

"We have baby formula, diapers, feminine hygiene products, razors, toothpaste, and cleaning supplies. We also have tarps in there. I saw tarps," said Bailey-Pavlock. "Devastation is an understatement. You truly have no words for those people, and you want to hug them and nothing feels enough. You can give and give and give and nothing feels enough."

Lae enforcement escort to Texas Hill Country

They were escorted and traveled with Wharton, Brazoria, and Matagorda County sheriffs along with El Campo Police to the hill country. So, for them not only was this a family effort but a real community effort.

"I think we are proud, and we are honored that we get to go with the sheriff’s department, and they have an escort and we are proud that our little farmers market. You know my dad just made a post while we were in New Braunfels just out of the kindness of his own heart. He is a first responder," said Bailey-Pavlock.

Family speaks with victims who lost everything

What we know:

"So when we first got there, there was a lady in the distance and I noticed and my dad was like let's go bring her a box of peaches," Bailey-Pavlock added. "She just had this complete look of devastation in her eyes, like she was lost and lonely, and I didn't have any words for her and I didn’t want to tell her it was going to be okay, because nothing about the situation was okay."

Bailey-Pavlock said that she even prayed for a woman.

"I wanted to give her the clothes off my back because her clothes were wet, and I just went back to what I knew, and I said let me pray over you, not with you but over you, and I will continue to pray with you," Bailey-Pavlock says.

"We’ve all done nothing but pray for this entire area since this happened and God just placed it on our heart, and we have nothing left to do but give and if we can be a blessing that is what we are going to do," said Amanda Pavlock. "Between our farmers market and our customers, we’ve raised and donated over $31,000, and I’d like to just thank our loyal customers for always stepping up for us and we appreciated you so much from the bottom of our hearts."