Texas flooding: Local woman transforms personal flood devastation into a mission to help

By
Published  July 9, 2025 10:18pm CDT
Houston-area woman helping those affected by Texas flooding

A lot of people are asking, how can we help? Well, on Wednesday, FOX 26 went to visit a local woman who is turning her previous painful flood experience along the Guadalupe River into her purpose.

    • A local woman, who encountered a traumatic flooding experience in 2010 living along the Guadalupe River, is making it her mission to gather urgent items and deliver them to ‘forgotten’ areas in the Texas Hill Country affected by the recent flooding.
HOUSTON - A local woman, who encountered a traumatic flooding experience in 2010 living along the Guadalupe River, is making it her mission to gather urgent items and deliver them to ‘forgotten’ areas in the Texas Hill Country affected by the recent flooding.

Items can be dropped off all month long:
Antiage Institute
3120 SW Freeway Service Rd Suite 400
Houston, TX 77098
Or call 713-807-1000

Donations:
- cleaning & recovery supplies: bleach, heavy duty trash bags, 5-gallon buckets, mops, brooms, gloves, paper towels & toilet paper, disinfectant wipes/sprays, antibacterial cleaners, laundry detergent, dish soap
- food & water: bottled water, non-perishable food, baby formula, baby food, pet food
- personal hygiene & care: shampoo, conditioner, soap/body wash, toothpaste/toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, sunscreen, bug spray, new socks, underwear, clothing, blankets and towels.

