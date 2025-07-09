Texas flooding: Local woman transforms personal flood devastation into a mission to help
HOUSTON - A local woman, who encountered a traumatic flooding experience in 2010 living along the Guadalupe River, is making it her mission to gather urgent items and deliver them to ‘forgotten’ areas in the Texas Hill Country affected by the recent flooding.
Items can be dropped off all month long:
Antiage Institute
3120 SW Freeway Service Rd Suite 400
Houston, TX 77098
Or call 713-807-1000
Donations:
- cleaning & recovery supplies: bleach, heavy duty trash bags, 5-gallon buckets, mops, brooms, gloves, paper towels & toilet paper, disinfectant wipes/sprays, antibacterial cleaners, laundry detergent, dish soap
- food & water: bottled water, non-perishable food, baby formula, baby food, pet food
- personal hygiene & care: shampoo, conditioner, soap/body wash, toothpaste/toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, sunscreen, bug spray, new socks, underwear, clothing, blankets and towels.
The Source: FOX 26 spoke with one woman about her efforts.