Texas flooding: Houston firefighter assisting victims in Hill Country

A Houston firefighter is heading to the Hill Country to help those impacted by the deadly floods. He's bringing a lot of resources with the help of others.

Texas flooding: Help from Houston firefighter

On Sunday morning, Jeff Pavlock and his family loaded up their trailers and started driving to the Hill Country to help families and first responders in dire need.

"I was laying in bed the other night and all I thought about was my kids' faces on TV, and my heart is too soft to not do anything," Jeff said. "I had to step up and do something."

Jeff tells FOX 26 that the resources he's bringing came from others after his social media post brought a big response.

"I made a small post on Facebook, and I was just going to do one small trailer load of stuff because we are so busy right now, and I didn't know it was going to take off like it was," Jeff said, "but then they told me that my post went viral, and we just had thousands and thousands of dollars rolling in, and we had $20,000 in donations."

Jeff and his crew planned on making a day trip on Sunday, and they may make another trip on Monday as more donations continue to roll in.

"I've got watermelon, I've got fresh Texas peaches coming, I've got canteloupe, I've got a lot of good fruit for hydration for all the first responders that are working the river bottoms and stuff, plus alot of toiletries hygiene stuff," Jeff said. "I think we are well above 2,000 plates ready to go, cooked, laoded up on a mobile trailer, and my guys are headed out right now and I'm fixin' to head out now and go help them as well."

What you can do:

The Pavlock family shared ways for others to donate and help those in need fro the Texas flood.

You can send monetary donations to the family's Venmo or Cash App, and you can Zelle your donation to "Jeffrey Pavlock" with the number ending in 2936.

Physical donations can be brought to the Peach Creek Country Market near Highway 59 in Wharton County.

