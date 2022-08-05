Houston firefighter injured in warehouse fire after falling thru roof

A firefighter fell through the roof of a school bus service building while trying to put out a fire in southeast Houston.

The deputy fire chief says a security alarm called them to the first student building along Hansen Rd near Hobby Airport Thursday night just after 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the roof. We're told it started in an office space and had spread throughout the building.

While firefighters were on the roof, one firefighter lost his footing and fell through the roof.

He was immediately transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

None of the school buses were damaged in the fire.

Arson units are investigating the incident.