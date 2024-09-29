The Brief A tragic apartment fire on Truxillo Street has claimed the life of an elderly woman. Firefighters found her inside the unit after responding to reports of possible victims. Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.



An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a tragic apartment fire in south Houston on Sunday.

Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of a fire at 3200 Truxillo Street at approximately 11:56 a.m., with initial concerns that individuals may have been trapped inside. Upon arrival, crews observed no visible signs of fire or smoke from the exterior. However, upon entering the apartment, firefighters discovered soot and smoke inside, indicating that a fire had occurred.

Firefighters located the elderly woman on the first floor and removed her from the unit. She died shortly thereafter inside the ambulance.

No one else was found in the apartment, and the smoke detectors were functioning and activated during the incident.

Investigators from HFD and the Houston Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Medical Examiner’s Office is also present at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation.