Houston Fire Department responds to more than 300 heat-related calls in June

Record-breaking heat continues to torment Texas. On Wednesday, temperatures in Houston soared to 100 degrees.

"Go to church on Sunday, because if not, [this weather] is probably the closest thing to hell," said Ke, a resident in North Houston.

It’s been a busy summer for first responders in Houston. In June, the Houston Fire Department responded to 335 heat-related calls. So far in July (through 7/18), Houston firefighters have answered 264 heat-related calls.

A heat advisory was issued for much of the Houston area Wednesday. However, some cities just north and west of Houston were under extreme heat warnings.

"High temperatures, not drinking water, high cholesterol, this combination produced [my] heart attack," said Enrique Barrientos.

A few months ago, Barrientos had a heart attack after doing yard work outside his home. After a few weeks of recovering, Barrientos says he felt strong enough to work outside again. However, Barrientos says he didn’t know his blood pressure medication could make the heat more dangerous. As a result, Barrientos says he ended up fainting.

"It is important to pay attention to any symptoms from the body," said Barrientos. "If the person is experiencing symptoms, stop the job."

On Wednesday, we spoke with Dr. Wafi Momin from UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann Hospital. According to Dr. Momin, several medications can lead to complications in hot temperatures.

"Heat indices are very high," said Dr. Momin. "In the medical world, that poses a problem with a lot of our patients. When you’re in the heat, your blood vessels dilate. Because of that, combined with [Barrientos] being on blood pressure medicine, his blood pressure dropped too much. Causing him to feel weak, light-headed, and causing him to pass out."

The dangerously hot temperatures in the Houston area are not expected to end for the next several days.