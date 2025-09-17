Houston Fire Department firefighter paramedic passes away

The Brief The Houston Fire Department is reporting the loss of a firefighter paramedic following an on-duty medical emergency on Sunday. According to officials, Firefighter Paramedic Stephen Scott passed away on Wednesday. Firefighter Paramedic Scott entered the Department in 1997. He has been assigned at Station 102 in Kingwood since 2008, and before that, spent many years at Station 9 on Hogan Street.



The Houston Fire Department is reporting the loss of a firefighter paramedic following an on-duty medical emergency on Sunday.

What we know:

According to officials, Firefighter Paramedic Stephen Scott passed away on Wednesday.

Stephen Scott

What they're saying:

"Firefighter Scott was a dedicated member of this team, and will be missed by the HFD family," said Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz. "His legacy is one of hard work, honor, and service to his community."

Scott's legacy:

Firefighter Paramedic Scott entered the Department in 1997. He has been assigned at Station 102 in Kingwood since 2008, and before that, spent many years at Station 9 on Hogan Street. Firefighter Paramedic Scott also worked as the manager for HFD’s Base Station services operated by SETRAC, which coordinates ambulance patient traffic for the Houston region, ensuring that patients are matched with hospitals with appropriate resources and availability. Scott is remembered by his wife and three adult children.

In honor of HFD’s fallen brother, all members will wear Class B uniforms with shrouded badges until Firefighter Garcia is laid to rest. Houston Mayor John Whitmire has requested flags at all City facilities to be flown at half-staff until further notice.

What's next:

Funeral services are pending.