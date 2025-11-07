Houston Fire Department contains 2-alarm fire on Avenue B

The Brief The Houston Fire Department remains on the scene following a 2-alarm building fire in East Houston. According to officials, the fire sparked up in the 7300 block of Avenue B on Friday evening around 7 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported.



The Houston Fire Department remains on the scene following a 2-alarm building fire in East Houston.

Avenue B fire: Houston firefighters contain 2-alarm fire

What we know:

According to officials, the fire sparked up in the 7300 block of Avenue B on Friday evening around 7 p.m.

Firefighters stated the fire was contained to just one building when they first arrived and made an immediate attack.

Photo from SkyFOX over a fire on Avenue B on Friday evening that was later contained.

Officials said firefighters were able to attack the fire from the rear and the front and were able to save the buildings nearby, including townhomes and a taqueria restaurant.

Houston fire officials said they had some challenges with low water supply, which caused some problems containing the fire from the front.

Officials added that some bystanders did cause a problem for crews on the scene as the fire was burning. Firefighters are asking bystanders that if you see a fire, to give firefighters room to work and lay hose as they had to run additional hose due to the low water supply.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.