Houston Fire Department Captain Tommy Searcy dies of COVID-19

The Houston Fire Department reports Captain Tommy Searcy lost his battle with COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Department officials say Searcy has been with HFD since 2002 and was promoted to captain in 2013. He served most of his career in southeast Houston.

“The Houston Fire Department is devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding fire officers," says Chief Sam Peña. "Tommy was a highly decorated 18-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant."

Searcy, 45, is a father of three and has a twin brother who is also a Houston firefighter.

HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton said, “We mourn the loss of our firefighter friend and brother, Tommy Searcy. Please keep Tommy’s family, friends and station crew in your thoughts and prayers. Capt. Searcy leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We are praying for his three daughters, Kaylin, Krista and Kinley, and his twin brother, Tony, who is a senior captain in HFD. The Searcy family asked us to share thanks to the community for so strongly supporting them during Tommy’s illness. Tommy’s death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Searcy is the third line-of-duty death caused by COVID-19 in the Houston Fire Department.