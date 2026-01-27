Teen arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Aldine ISD school bus crash

article

The Brief A teen suspect was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash with an Aldine ISD school bus on the Eastex Freeway. Four students were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the remaining 24 students on board were evaluated at the scene and released. The suspect’s identity and the current condition of the four hospitalized middle schoolers have not yet been released.



Harris County sheriff’s deputies took a teen suspect into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus carrying 27 students, authorities said.

Police chase ends in school bus collision

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media that the pursuit lasted about five minutes and began near the Eastex Freeway and Lee Road. The pursuit ended at the 14200 block of the Eastex Freeway service road on the east side of the freeway, where the suspect’s vehicle collided with an Aldine ISD school bus.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested without further incident, as the vehicle was reported stolen, and a gun was also recovered as the suspect was taken into custody.

Injuries and emergency response

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and found four Aldine ISD students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining students were evaluated at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released and the condition of the four students has not been updated.

Statement from Aldine ISD

What they're saying:

Aldine ISD released this statement to FOX 26 on Tuesday:

"This afternoon, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit when the suspect crashed into Aldine ISD bus No. 618 near Lee Road and US 59 North. The bus was transporting 28 Aldine Middle School students at the time of the incident. Four students were transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. The suspect was arrested at the scene. Aldine ISD is working closely with law enforcement. As always, student safety remains our top priority."

What's next:

Investigators determined the vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen, and a stolen firearm was recovered. The investigation remains ongoing.