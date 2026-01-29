Electric motorcycles raise safety concerns in Fort Bend County

The Brief Complaints are piling up about kids recklessly riding electric motorcycles in Fort Bend County, according to authorities. Precinct One Constable says it's raising serious safety concerns. Deputies are warning families about the dangers and consequences.



Fort Bend County Constable Precinct One deputies say there's a growing and dangerous trend involving children and teens riding electric motorcycles.

What we know:

According to Sgt. Phil Crowell, deputies have seen a significant increase in complaints related to electric motorcycles being ridden at high speeds on neighborhood streets and major roadways. Many of the riders are kids and teens traveling in groups, creating what law enforcement calls a serious safety issue. Deputies say the activity is not only dangerous but illegal.

Schools and Other Agencies Also Seeing an Uptick

The issue isn’t limited to Fort Bend County alone. Other law enforcement agencies across the area are reporting similar problems.

Katy Independent School District recently sent a letter to families warning that Katy ISD Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are also seeing an increase in safety problems related to electric motorcycles.

Constable Precinct One shared a photo showing several electric motorcycles parked outside a Katy-area school, highlighting just how popular the vehicles have become among students.

According to Katy ISD and local law enforcement:

Electric motorcycles are not allowed on sidewalks, trails, or busy roadways in the Greater Katy area

Riders must have a valid driver’s license

The vehicles must be registered and insured

Riders must follow all traffic laws

Violations can result in citations and may impact a child’s ability to obtain a driver’s license in the future. Deputies say some electric motorcycles can reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, increasing the risk of serious injury or worse.

Constable Precinct One says deputies will be enforcing these rules in an effort to prevent accidents and keep the community safe.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the risks and legal requirements.