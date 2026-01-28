Riverside Park robbery: Community members, leaders speak out following deadly robbery

The Brief One week after 41-year-old James Tolen was killed during a robbery near Riverside Park, HPD released surveillance video of two persons of interest and is asking for the public’s help identifying them. Community members with Friends of Riverside Park Houston say they are concerned but remain committed to keeping the park a safe, family-friendly space through events, partnerships, and planned safety improvements. District D Councilmember Carolyn Evans Shabazz says she is working with HPD and city leaders to ensure accountability and strengthen short- and long-term safety measures around the park



It has been about one week since 41-year-old James Tolen was shot and killed during a robbery at Riverside Park in Houston’s Third Ward.

Houston police released surveillance video showing two men they believe are persons of interest in the case. In the video, the men can be seen walking out of a nearby convenience store. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The shooting happened near homes and a nearby church — raising concerns among neighbors who say they’ve worked for years to make the park a safe, family-friendly space.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with members of Friends of Riverside Park Houston, a community group that has spent roughly seven years organizing events and advocating for improvements at the park.

"We were founded by a group of moms and a few retirees," said Sharon Evans-Brooks, president of Friends of Riverside Park. "We realized we had an amazing space right here in our own neighborhood and wanted to see what we could do to transform it."

The group began hosting small events that quickly grew into large gatherings, including mini rodeos, Easter egg hunts, Halloween events, and partnerships with fraternity and sorority organizations — often drawing hundreds of families.

Evans-Brooks said the recent violence is heartbreaking, but she hopes it does not discourage families from continuing to use the park.

"My first thought was, I don’t want this to be a deterrent from people coming out to enjoy the space," she said.

Community leaders say they work closely with Houston police, maintaining regular communication with HPD’s South Central Command and request increased patrols in and around the park.

They also say safety requires more than police presence.

"In order for a green space to be safe, you need more than just playground equipment," Evans-Brooks said. "You need adequate lighting and activation of the space. The more eyes you have, the safer it becomes."

Friends of Riverside Park is now working toward a capital campaign to renovate the park, which would include improved lighting and additional features to make it more accessible and inviting.

What's next:

In a statement, District D Councilmember Carolyn Evans - Shabazz said she is heartbroken by the shooting and extended condolences to the victim’s family and the community.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic shooting that took place near Riverside Park along Calumet Street. My deepest condolences go out to the victim’s fiancée, their family, and every resident who is grieving or feeling unsafe in the wake of this violence.

Let me be clear: no one should fear for their life while walking near their neighborhood park. Riverside Park is a historic and cherished space for District D families, seniors, and children. It is a place of community and connection, and I am committed to ensuring it is respected, protected, and cared for.

I am in direct communication with the Houston Police Department and city leadership to support a full and thorough investigation and to ensure appropriate resources are aligned in pursuit of accountability. I am also engaging city departments and community partners to assess public safety needs in and around Riverside Park and to identify both near-term and long-term strategies to strengthen safety in the area.

This tragedy cannot go unanswered. In the coming days, I will be meeting with key stakeholders to discuss next steps, community concerns, and ways to improve coordination and visibility moving forward.

I also want to recognize the men and women of the HPD Homicide Unit for their hard work and continued dedication as they investigate this case. Our community deserves answers, and I appreciate their professionalism and commitment.

District D deserves peace. Our families deserve safety. We will not accept violence as normal, and we will continue taking deliberate, thoughtful steps to protect the people who call District D home. "

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.