Houston Fire Chief appoints first Black female Fire Marshal

The Houston Fire Department has made history by appointing Assistant Chief Marion Spann as the city's first Black female Fire Marshal.

Spann, a seasoned firefighter with over 29 years of experience, will oversee the Arson Bureau and the Life Safety Bureau.

Marion Spann (Source: Houston Fire Department)

"I'm thrilled to continue my work for this city that I love," said Spann. "This is a proud day for me and my family."

Mayor John Whitmire praised Spann's appointment, emphasizing his commitment to diversity and recognizing her leadership and experience.

"This appointment sends a strong message to all Houstonians that we recognize leadership and experience," he said.

Spann joined the Houston Fire Department in 1994 and has served in various roles, including as Chief Inspection Officer, enforcing the provision of the Fire Prevention Code and state laws and regulations pertaining to fire prevention and protection. She holds industry credentials as a Master Fire Inspector. In 2000, HFD promoted Spann to Engineer Operator, making her the first Black woman to serve at that rank.

"When Mayor John Whitmire appointed me as Fire Chief, he told me to make sure we have the right people in the right place to protect citizens and care for our firefighters. Chief Spann has the experience and credentials to get the job done. Her time as an inspector and her leadership and team development will serve this city well," said Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz.

Chief Spann most recently served as assistant chief over recruiting. She holds an Executive Master of Public Administration from Texas Southern University.

Assistant Chief Mohammad Koochack will fill her vacated position over recruiting. This leadership change will also see former Fire Marshal Richard Galvan move to Chief of Staff.