It's almost every person's nightmare to be woken up by smoke alarms, but it's imperative for residents to help them evacuate safely, but what about those who have trouble hearing?

The Houston Fire Department, according to a press release, was awarded a grant allowing firefighters to install 500 visual smoke alarms and bed shakers.

Every second counts when dealing with a house fire, and HFD cited a study by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) that in almost three of every five home fires, there were no smoke alarms or were not functioning.

Through this grant by FEMA in conjunction with the Fire Prevent and Safety Grant Program, HFD will be able to expand its "Get Alarmed Houston!" program. $173,328 provided by the grant will be matched by more than $8,000 by the HFD.

Going forward, HFD will identify those in need through community outreach partners who serve and work with those who are hard of hearing. The goal is to install 250/year hearing impaired smoke alarms through local contributions, however, this is the first time the alarms will include "bed shakers."

"The Houston Fire Department aims to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries in homes and possibly eliminate these in our community through early warning provided by working smoke detectors," HFD Fire Chief Samuel Peña said in a press statement. "This grant will provide us the path needed as we work to make this goal a reality."