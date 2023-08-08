Houston family suing after father, husband killed in golf cart crash

A Houston area family is suing the man who is accused of crashing into a golf cart, killing a husband, father, and son.

Daniel Montana Rivera, 21, is being sued by Houston attorneys Randy Sorrels and Sam Palermo of Sorrels Law on behalf of Christopher Scandridge's family who was. Scandridge was killed in a golf cart accident at an intersection in Cypress.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said on Aug. 6, around 2:46 a.m. Scandridge and two other occupants were traveling in a battery-operated golf cart along the 11100 block of Greenhouse Road.

The trio approached a four-way stop at the intersection of Towne Lake Parkway at the same time Rivera was approaching in his Cadillac Escalade SUV.

HCSO deputies report Rivera was drunk when he was driving, ran the stop sign, and crashed into the men's golf cart.

Two of the men in the golf cart, Jacob Wnuk and Fraser Anderson, died on the scene. Scandridge was taken to the hospital but later died. All three men range in age from 37 to 41-years-old.

Scandridge leaves behind his wife, Somer Scandridge, two children ages 8 and 10, and his parents.

"Our investigation is focused on discovering all root causes of this crash. We have an open mind in our investigation and hope to hear from all witnesses who know something about this scene or the events of Sunday morning," said Sorrels. "Chris has been an outstanding member of our community – a dedicated father, husband, and son. It is our honor to represent this family."

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a woman and a small child were also in the SUV with Rivera during the crash. Gonzalez said all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rivera has now been charged with three counts of felony murder. His bond has been set at $200,000 for each charge.

Scandridge was a flight controller for the FAA for more than 20 years and carried a pilot's license. After high school, he graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a degree in Aeronautical Air Traffic Management. He cleared air space for Air Force One, the NASA Space Shuttle, the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds.

According to the petition, Scandridge’s surviving family is seeking monetary value relief of more than $1,000,000.