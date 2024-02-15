Houston family demands transparency, training reform two years after HPD shooting

In a call for justice and reform, the family of Charion Lockett, who was fatally shot by Houston Police Department (HPD) officers two years ago, is intensifying their efforts. The civil rights case surrounding Lockett's death returned to the Houston federal court after four HPD officers lost their appeal to dismiss the case.

The incident unfolded when an out-of-uniform HPD officer approached Lockett in an unmarked car, brandishing a firearm without identifying himself as law enforcement officer. Subsequently, at least four officers opened fire, resulting in Lockett's death.

Civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen questioned HPD's actions, highlighting the lack of announcements by the officers and the use of qualified immunity, which has hindered justice for severe civil rights violations.

Lockett, a highly educated individual with no criminal record, was pursuing his academic goals at the time of his death. Despite requests for transparency, HPD released only selected portions of the shooting video, failing to provide crucial context.

In response, the Lockett family, alongside their legal team and community supporters, will address the pressing need for enhanced training and transparency at a forthcoming press conference.