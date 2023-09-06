Looking for something to do this weekend? There's something for everyone, whether you're looking for good food, live entertainment or some family time.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Houston Ballet presents John Neumeier’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – based on Shakespeare’s famous comedy. Get swept up in the dancing, stunning costumes and music.

When: Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $25

México en el Corazón at Discovery Green

An internationally touring group of mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers bring a night of music and culture to Houston. Top Chef finalist Evelyn Garcia will also be taking over the Lake House with a special, one-time only menu. Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs.

When: Friday, Sept. 8; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Blessington Farms Sunflower Festival

Blessington Farms is hosting their first even Sunflower Festival. Visitors can check out the sunflower field, pick the flowers for $1 a stem and take pictures. Guests will also have access to the Farm Funland with tons of family-friendly activities.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10; (following Saturday and Sunday as well)

Where: Blessington Farms, 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis, TX 77485

Cost: $18

In a Pickle Festival

Get yourself In a Pickle this weekend! The festival is back for a fourth year bringing everything pickle. There will be vendors, pickle eating contests, pickle canning contests, a pickled pet parade and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Town Center Park, North Main Street, Kingwood, TX, USA

Cost: Free

Karen’s Diner

Karen's is an interactive diner and brings a fun experience to all customers. Be warned, the waiters are rude and embody the social meaning of a "Karen", someone who is demanding and entitled. You'll be forced to play a variety of games for their own amusement (and yours).

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Chatter's Cafe & Bistro, 140 S Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas, United States, 77007

Cost: Tickets must be booked online; $47, includes a burger, fries and soda.

Screen on the Green: Super Mario Bros

This family movie night under the stars features a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Themed costumes are encouraged! You can bring your blanket, lawn chairs and picnic, but don’t bring glass or alcohol. Food, beer and wine can be purchased at the Lake House.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9; 7 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Conroe Kidfishing Derby

Young anglers can compete at the Kid Fishing Derby! The event is open to ages 3-16, and trophies will be awarded to the top three per age group. Bring your own fishing pole, but bait will be provided. You can stick around after for the Kiwanis Kid’s Day in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9; 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Owen Park, 10245 Owen Dr, Conroe, TX 77304

Cost: Free

15th Annual Hummingbird Festival

Watch hummingbird banding, see live raptors from Houston Audubon and play games at this family friendly event. You can also take a guided nature walk, tour the 1896 Kleb house and participate in other activities.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Kleb Woods Nature Center, 20303 Draper Rd, Tomball, TX, 77377

Cost: Free

4th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

It’s a toast to Galveston-born Barry White! There will be $10 barbecue plates, drinks and other fun. Proceeds benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9; noon

Where: Lucky Lounge, 904 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free; $10 BBQ plates

