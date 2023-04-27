We get you may want to ask for the manager, but one may not be available at Karen's Diner.

The Australian-based diner has taken over with more than 14 locations across Australia, the UK, and the United States, and they're now on tour, heading to different cities, including Houston on Sep. 9 and 10.

Karen's is an interactive diner and brings a fun experience to all customers. Be warned, the waiters are rude and embody the social meaning of a 'Karen’, someone who is demanding and entitled. You'll be forced to play a variety of games for their own amusement (and yours).

25 May 2022, Australia, Sydney: The facade of Karen's Diner in Sydney. You can already read there what it's all about: "Great food, terrible service." Restaurants usually pride themselves on good service. Not so at Australia's Karen's Diner: Here, gu Expand

"We hate good service. Rated 1* by us.," the restaurant website states.

Tickets in Houston start at $47 and include one burger, one fries, and a soda. They must be booked online. No one under 16 is allowed after 5 p.m.

To buy a ticket, click here.