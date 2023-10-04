Houston events & things to do this weekend, Oct. 6 to 8: Texas Renaissance Festival, Greek Festival
HOUSTON - The fall events are in full swing this weekend! Enjoy a cultural celebration, travel back in time at the Texas Renaissance Festival, or have a scary good time at a horror convention.
Here's a look at some of the event happening in the Houston area this weekend.
The Original Greek Festival
Take a trip to Greece without ever leaving Houston. Enjoy three days of Greek culture, food, wine, dancing and music at this long-running festival.
When: Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd. Houston, TX 77006
Cost: Admission at gate $5 for adults; children 12 and under free; $30 presale ticket includes Classic Dinner Plate and your choice of Souvlaki or Pastry Box
Click here for more information.
44th Annual Chicano Festival
It’s a three-day celebration of Chicano music! David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Hometown Boys perform on Thursday, Los Palominos and La 45 perform Friday, and Little Joe y La Familia and Jaime de Anda perform Saturday.
When: Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.
Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030
Cost: Free; reserve seats online or sit on the hill without a ticket
Click here for more information.
Texas Renaissance Festival
Hear ye, hear ye! The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 49th year. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of this magical kingdom. There is a packed entertainment schedule, themed weekends, treats to feast on, and hundreds of shops.
When: Oct. 7 to Nov. 26
Where: 21778 FM 1774 Todd Mission, Texas 77363
Cost: Varies by weekend
Click here for more information.
TerrorFest
Have a scary good time at this horror convention. There will be celebrity guest appearances and signings, a special effects workshops, a costume contest, gaming area, vendors, and a Battle of the Bands competition, among other spine-chilling activities.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8
Where: Southern Star Brewery, 3525 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303
Cost: Weekend pass $20
Click here for more information.
Kemah Boardwalk Craft Beer Fest
Sample more than 72 craft beers from 24 breweries in the Houston area and across the country. There will also be giveaways, bratwurst and live music. The event is 21+ only.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
Cost: $54.95 for advanced purchased tickets; discounts for Landry’s Select Club Members, military I.D.
Click here for more information.
Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival
Celebrate Nigerian culture at this parade and festival in Downtown Houston. Enjoy food, music, a market and more!
When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 1400 Clay Street, Houston, TX 77002
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
Korean Festival
This free, annual event is back! There will be food, dance and music performances, food and merch vendors, and more.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
Galveston Island Brewing Co 5K Beer Run
Race for the finish line and then relax with a refreshing brew. The chip-timed race starts at the brewery, goes along the Galveston Seawall and then returns to the brewery. After the race, get a souvenir pint glass and enjoy beer tastings.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 8 a.m. start
Where: Galveston Island Brewing Co., 8423 Stewart Rd, Galveston, TX 77554
Cost: $65 before race day; $70 on race day
Click here for more information.
Oktoberfest at Sugar Land Town Square
It's an Oktoberfest celebration with bites, brews and fun. Sip on a beer from the Flying Saucer Biergarten, shop a curated marketplace, enjoy German food and participate in games.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Cost: $5 in advance; $7 day of; children under 12 free