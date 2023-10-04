The fall events are in full swing this weekend! Enjoy a cultural celebration, travel back in time at the Texas Renaissance Festival, or have a scary good time at a horror convention.

Here's a look at some of the event happening in the Houston area this weekend.

The Original Greek Festival

Take a trip to Greece without ever leaving Houston. Enjoy three days of Greek culture, food, wine, dancing and music at this long-running festival.

When: Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd. Houston, TX 77006

Cost: Admission at gate $5 for adults; children 12 and under free; $30 presale ticket includes Classic Dinner Plate and your choice of Souvlaki or Pastry Box

44th Annual Chicano Festival

It’s a three-day celebration of Chicano music! David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Hometown Boys perform on Thursday, Los Palominos and La 45 perform Friday, and Little Joe y La Familia and Jaime de Anda perform Saturday.

When: Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free; reserve seats online or sit on the hill without a ticket

Texas Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 49th year. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of this magical kingdom. There is a packed entertainment schedule, themed weekends, treats to feast on, and hundreds of shops.

When: Oct. 7 to Nov. 26

Where: 21778 FM 1774 Todd Mission, Texas 77363

Cost: Varies by weekend

TerrorFest

Have a scary good time at this horror convention. There will be celebrity guest appearances and signings, a special effects workshops, a costume contest, gaming area, vendors, and a Battle of the Bands competition, among other spine-chilling activities.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Southern Star Brewery, 3525 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303

Cost: Weekend pass $20

Kemah Boardwalk Craft Beer Fest

Sample more than 72 craft beers from 24 breweries in the Houston area and across the country. There will also be giveaways, bratwurst and live music. The event is 21+ only.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: $54.95 for advanced purchased tickets; discounts for Landry’s Select Club Members, military I.D.

Nigeria Cultural Parade and Festival

Celebrate Nigerian culture at this parade and festival in Downtown Houston. Enjoy food, music, a market and more!

When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1400 Clay Street, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Korean Festival

This free, annual event is back! There will be food, dance and music performances, food and merch vendors, and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Galveston Island Brewing Co 5K Beer Run

Race for the finish line and then relax with a refreshing brew. The chip-timed race starts at the brewery, goes along the Galveston Seawall and then returns to the brewery. After the race, get a souvenir pint glass and enjoy beer tastings.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 8 a.m. start

Where: Galveston Island Brewing Co., 8423 Stewart Rd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: $65 before race day; $70 on race day

Oktoberfest at Sugar Land Town Square

It's an Oktoberfest celebration with bites, brews and fun. Sip on a beer from the Flying Saucer Biergarten, shop a curated marketplace, enjoy German food and participate in games.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: $5 in advance; $7 day of; children under 12 free

