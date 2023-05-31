The weather is heating up, and so are the events in Houston! Some national tours are coming to town, along with festivals and outdoor shows.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Wicked

Celia Hottenstein as Glinda and Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of WICKED (Photo by Joan Marcus via The Hobby Center)

What happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrived? The award-winning musical Wicked tells the story from a different angle. The musical – which includes hit songs like "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" – comes to the Hobby Center for a month.

When: Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, July 2

Where: Sarofim Hall, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby Street Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $54

Click here to learn more.

Classic Albums Live performs Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with The Houston Symphony

Classic Albums Live partners with the Houston Symphony to perform the Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. You can reserve free tickets online to sit under the pavilion. No tickets are necessary to sit on the hill.

When: Friday, June 2; 8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free admission

Click here to learn more.

Houston Tattoo Arts Convention

Tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts can head to NRG Center this weekend for the 5th Annual Houston Tattoo Arts Convention. Meet with an artist to get a tattoo, attend a seminar, enter a tattoo contest, and enjoy the entertainment.

When: Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

Where: NRG Center, Hall E, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Day pass $20; Weekend pass $40

Click here to learn more.

Houston Ballet presents Divergence

Houston Ballet presents its final mixed repertory program of the season, featuring three ballets: Angular Momentum with choreography by Aszure Barton and music by Mason Bates, Divergence with choreography by Stanton Welch AM and music by Georges Bizet, and the world premiere of Under the Folding Sky with choreography by Tony Award-winner Justin Peck and music by Philip Glass.

When: Last weekend, Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Click here to learn more.

Richmond Taco Festival

Head to Fullbrook Ale Works for the Richmond Taco Festival. There will be food trucks, vendors, a mariachi band, a DJ and more.

When: Saturday, June 3; general admission at noon; VIP admission at 11 a.m.

Where: Fullbrook Ale Works, 1125 FM359, Richmond, TX 77406

Cost: General admission $12.19; VIP $43.90; kids 12 and under are free

Click here to learn more.

34th Annual Accordion Kings And Queens Produced By Texas Folklife

It’s a night of accordion-fronted performances by bands including Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Grupo Imagen, Alex Meixner Band and the Winners of Texas Folklife’s 2023 Statewide Big Squeeze Youth Accordion Contest. You can reserve free tickets online to sit under the pavilion. No tickets are necessary to sit on the hill.

When: Saturday, June 3; 7 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free admission

Click here to learn more.

Janet Jackson's Together Again tour

"Rhythm Nation" singer Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to The Woodlands with special guest Ludacris.

When: Saturday, June 3; 7:45 p.m.

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Cost: Reserved seat prices start at $59.95; lawn price $45.95

Click here to learn more.

See the Astros World Series Trophy at Cigna Sunday in the Park

Cigna Sunday in the Park Alief (Photo by Richard Carson)

It’s the final weekend of Cigna Sunday in the Park, a series that highlights different Houston neighborhoods and promotes healthy living. This weekend, the event comes to Mason Park with bounce houses, live music, dancing, free food and games. From noon to 2 p.m., the Astros’ World Series Trophy will be on display.

When: Sunday, June 4; noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Mason Park, 541 S 75th St, Houston, TX 77023

Cost: Free

Click here to learn more.