Houston Energy & Climate Week is a new initiative designed to foster dialogue and action on the future of energy. This week-long event invites individuals, businesses, investors, startups, and academic institutions to engage in discussions about sustainable practices and energy transition.

Through a series of events and discussions set for Sept. 9 to 13, the week aims to deepen the community's understanding of climate issues and explore innovative solutions. The platform encourages diverse perspectives, recognizing the importance of inclusivity in achieving a net-zero future.

Events are self-organized and added to a central calendar, promoting active participation and ownership among attendees.

Allies in Energy will organize the opening and closing ceremonies and a reception. It is open to energy companies, startups, investors, media, educational institutions, government entities, and the general public, encouraging broad participation from all areas of sustainability.

You can see the full 2024 schedule of events for Houston Energy & Climate Week here.