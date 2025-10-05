Houston: East Freeway driver fatally rear-ended while in stalled vehicle, police say

The Brief Police were called about a stalled vehicle on eastbound I-10 overnight. A Jeep was possibly speeding when it rear-ended the Nissan, killing the driver. Charges will depend on whether the Jeep driver was intoxicated.



A driver may be facing charges for a fatal crash overnight on Houston's East Freeway, police say.

Houston: Deadly East Freeway crash

What we know:

Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Wayside Drive.

A stalled Nissan was in one of the lanes when it was struck from behind by a Jeep. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe the Jeep may have been speeding. The driver stayed at the scene and was evaluated for possible intoxication. Charges will depend on that evaluation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.