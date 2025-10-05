Houston: East Freeway driver fatally rear-ended while in stalled vehicle, police say
HOUSTON - A driver may be facing charges for a fatal crash overnight on Houston's East Freeway, police say.
What we know:
Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Wayside Drive.
A stalled Nissan was in one of the lanes when it was struck from behind by a Jeep. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police believe the Jeep may have been speeding. The driver stayed at the scene and was evaluated for possible intoxication. Charges will depend on that evaluation.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The Source: Houston Police Department