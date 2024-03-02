Houston Dynamo announced a scholarship will be formed to honor the passing of FOX 26 producer Maggie McKethan.

The Houston Dynamo and Dash charities will establish a scholarship in memory of Maggie, aiming to support a young woman aspiring to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Maggie McKethan life celebrated on the Isiah Factor: Uncensored

Proceeds from the March in-stadium 50/50 raffles being held during matches against the New York Red Bulls (March 2), Portland Timbers (March 16), and San Jose Earthquakes (March 30), will help fund the scholarship.

For more information on the Dynamo 50/50 raffles and how you can participate, click here.