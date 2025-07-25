The Brief A Houston apartment resident found a 5-year-old girl in the complex pool. Despite CPR, firefighters pronounced the girl dead. It's unclear how long the girl was in the pool before she was found.



A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a west Houston apartment swimming pool in the middle of the night, Houston police say.

Girl, 5, drowns in Houston

What we know:

Authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Hayes Road shortly after midnight Friday for a report of a drowning.

Police learned that a resident had gone to the pool for a late-night swim and found a 5-year-old girl in the pool.

The resident started CPR and called 911. When the fire department arrived, they pronounced the girl dead.

Police say the girl lived in an apartment unit right by the pool.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the girl had been in the pool before she was found.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Houston police are reviewing surveillance footage and continuing to investigate. No charges have been filed.