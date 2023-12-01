A driver was killed in a crash with another driver who is believed to have been traveling the wrong way, according to Houston police.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on N. Shepherd Drive near 7th Street.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on N Shepherd.

According to police, a woman appears to have been driving the wrong way on N. Shepherd when she crashed head-on into a man’s vehicle.

The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say they are still investigating to determine if intoxication or impairment was a factor in the crash.