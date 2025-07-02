Two of four wanted suspects identified in Downtown Houston robbery caught on camera

The Brief 18-year-olds Desmond Jackson and Chancellor Thompson are wanted for an armed robbery in Downtown Houston. Police say two people were robbed by a group on April 6. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects.



Police have named two possible suspects who are wanted in connection to an armed robbery that was caught on camera in Downtown Houston.

Downtown Houston robbery: Two suspects identified

(Courtesy: Houston Police Department Robbery Division)

What we know:

According to Houston Police, warrants have been filed for the arrests of 18-year-olds Desmond Jackson and Chancellor Thompson.

The two are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The charges are tied to a robbery that happened on April 6 on Dallas Street. Police shared surveillance video of the incident on May 30.

Police say two people were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached from behind by four other males.

Two of the males reportedly pulled out guns and demanded personal property from the victims.

After the robbery, surveillance footage caught the four suspects getting on a METRORail line.

Since release the surveillance footage, authorities have received tips naming Jackson and Thompson as possible suspects.

What we don't know:

No one else has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to any charges or arrests in this case. Tipsters must report directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Send a tip online on www.crime-stoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers mobile app