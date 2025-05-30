Four wanted after robbery caught on camera in Downtown Houston

The Brief Police say the robbery happened on April 6. Four people, two with guns, robbed two victims on Dallas Street. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects.



Houston police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to provide any information on a robbery incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

Caught on camera: Downtown Houston robbery

What we know:

On Friday, Houston police shared surveillance of a robbery incident involving four suspects. Officials say it happened on April 6 at about 8:30 p.m. on Dallas Street.

Police say two people were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached from behind by four other males.

Two of the males reportedly pulled out guns and demanded personal property from the victims.

After the robbery, surveillance footage caught the four suspects getting on a METRORail line.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to any charges or arrests in this case. Tipsters must report directly to Crime Stoppers to the eligible for a reward.

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Send a tip online on www.crime-stoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers mobile app