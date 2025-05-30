Four wanted after robbery caught on camera in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to provide any information on a robbery incident that was caught on surveillance camera.
Caught on camera: Downtown Houston robbery
What we know:
On Friday, Houston police shared surveillance of a robbery incident involving four suspects. Officials say it happened on April 6 at about 8:30 p.m. on Dallas Street.
Police say two people were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached from behind by four other males.
Two of the males reportedly pulled out guns and demanded personal property from the victims.
After the robbery, surveillance footage caught the four suspects getting on a METRORail line.
What we don't know:
The suspects have not been identified at this time.
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to any charges or arrests in this case. Tipsters must report directly to Crime Stoppers to the eligible for a reward.
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
- Send a tip online on www.crime-stoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers mobile app
The Source: Houston Police Department