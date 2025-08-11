The Brief A 24-year-old man died in a dirt bike crash on Sunday night. Police say he hit a pothole, lost control and crashed into a car. His identity has not been released.



Houston police say a man who died in a crash on Sunday night hit a pothole while on his dirt bike, lost control and then struck a car.

Deadly dirt bike crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Airline Drive, near Berry Road, in north Houston.

Police say the 24-year-old man was driving a dirt bike northbound when he hit a pothole, lost control and crashed into an oncoming car.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash on Airline Drive.

The man was ejected from the dirt bike. He died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the other car didn’t show signs of intoxication. The driver was released after being questioned.

What we don't know:

The man who died in the crash has not been identified.