A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a scheme to pay and receive health care kickbacks, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Ifeanyi Ozoh was found guilty on Feb. 14 after a federal jury deliberated for one hour following a three-day trial. U.S. District Chief Judge Randy Crane ordered Ozoh to serve six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and to pay $4.9 million in restitution to Medicaid.

Evidence presented in court showed that Ozoh, an employee at Floss Family Dentalcare Center, bribed marketers and parents to bring Medicaid-insured children to the clinic.

Ozoh worked at the clinic between January 2020 and February 2021. The U.S. Attorney's Office claims during his time there, he paid marketers $20 to $100 for each child they referred to Floss, often using secretive methods to avoid being seen, including placing cash payments on top of a vending machine near the clinic.

Testimony at the trial revealed Ozoh paid more than $163,000 and received bonuses for reaching a quota of patients. The court heard that Floss billed Medicaid over $6 million during the scheme, with mopre than $4 million received for claims, many of which were based on fraudulent referrals and services that were never provided.

A clinic manager testified she warned Ozoh repeatedly about the illegality of paying marketers.

Under Medicaid regulations, paying kickbacks for referrals is illegal.

Ozoh remains out on bond and will surrender to the Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

The FBI, Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the Department of Health and Human Services - Office of Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathryn Olson and Lauren Valenti prosecuted.