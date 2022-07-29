Woman stabbed boyfriend to death at SE Houston apartment, police say

article

A man died after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston, police say.

The stabbing was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Redford Street.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to police, the man and his recent girlfriend were at a friend’s apartment helping the friend pack to move.

Police say the woman stabbed the man one time in the chest.

According to HPD, a witness reported hearing an argument in a back room and then walked in to find the woman trying to hold the wound. The woman reportedly fled on foot.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.